1. IT Year End Sale– Valid from 15th Dec – 31st Dec on selected LG Models (Till stock lasts)



2. LG has a tie-up with only the following banks cards:

a. Credit Card EMI– HDFC/ICICI/ AXIS/AMEX/SCB/BOB/CITI

b. Debit Card EMI – HDFC/ICICI/ AXIS/Federal

c. Credit Card Non EMI – BOB

3. For purchase of a product eligible under this offer, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).

4. Three transactions per card are allowed during period (Jan~Mar).

5. 2% CBD is applicable on DC/CC 9 months & above EMI transactions & 1% CBD is applicable on DC/CC 6 months & 8 Months EMI transactions.

6. Rs.199 + GST charge applicable on HDFC & ICICI Bank Cards for EMI transactions (No cash back), Only models mapped on normal cash back are eligible for cash back on Non EMI, Offer Valid on 6 months & above tenure for ICICI/SCB.

7. HDFC bank has an additional 8/10 month EMI option available.

8. Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

9. LG electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party.

10. All disputes arising from offer are to be settled under Jurisdiction of Delhi Court.

11. All Offers mentioned may not be available on purchase from any other e-commerce websites.