Karein roshni programme CSR initiatives 2022
Karein roshni light for every sight
Under its flagship CSR initiative 'KAREIN ROSHNI', LG India has committed to support 8700 cataract surgeries of underprivileged people. To achieve the same, LG has collaborated with the leading eye care hospitals in India.