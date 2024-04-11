We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Karsalaam
LG Electronics is committed to contribute for meaningful social causes & KarSalaam is an extension of this philosophy, This is an initiative to extend support to families of Ex-servicemen /Martyrs who have served the nation with undeterred commitment & dedication.
LG Electronics donated 1 Crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund under Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat (KSB SECTT), a nodal organization of the Govt. of India, Ministry of Defence. This contribution is being utilized to fund education of girl child of Ex. servicemen & Martyrs.