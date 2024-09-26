Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 9Kg Dryer, Dual Inverter Heat Pump™, Middle Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG 9Kg Dryer, Dual Inverter Heat Pump™, Middle Black

DHV09SAM

LG 9Kg Dryer, Dual Inverter Heat Pump™, Middle Black

front view

Dual Inverter Heat Pump



Dual Inverter Heat Pump

LG-patented technology provides Gentle Care with Low-Temperature Drying. Drying clothes at low temperatures, smoothens creases and reduces shrinkage.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

EcoHybrid



EcoHybrid

The power of choice is in your hands with EcoHybrid.
Effortlessly save energy or time as you prefer, without
compromising on performance.

*Energy Saving : 23%, Time Saving : 16%
*Tested by Intertek in December, 2019, on 9kg cotton cycle, comparison between time mode and energy mode for representative model RC90V9AV2W
*The result may vary depending, among others, on external environment conditions.

Allergy Care



Allergy Care

Reduce major household dust mites & bacteria with Allergy
Care. LG Dryer with Allergy Care has been tested with BAF
standards and has been proven to reduce house dust mites
& bacteria from laundry.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAf (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Smart Pairing

Smart Pairing

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer.*

*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

10 Year Parts Warranty1

10 Year Parts Warranty

While some manufacturers offer a warranty on the compressor only, LG offers a 10 Year Parts Warranty on both the motor and the compressor for peace of mind.*

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Gentle Care

Gentle Care

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Double Layer Air Filter

Double Layer Air Filter

The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.
Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry1

Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Reversible Door

Reversible Door

The dryer door hinge can be relocated on either side of the opening to get the optimal fit for your laundry.

LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer No External Venting Required

No External Venting Required

LG Condenser Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry making installation easier.

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

DHV09SAM

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x660

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x660

  • Weight (kg)

    56.0

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084949707

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Inc. 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do 51554 Korea, Republic of

  • Net Quantitiy

    1

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: