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10 KG Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, 6 Motion DD, Onyx Black, 5 Star

10 KG Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, 6 Motion DD, Onyx Black, 5 Star

FHP1210Z6O
Front view of 10 KG Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, 6 Motion DD, Onyx Black, 5 Star FHP1210Z6O
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Front view of 10 KG Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, 6 Motion DD, Onyx Black, 5 Star FHP1210Z6O
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Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care
  • Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
  • Steam - Reduce germs & allergens with steam cycles
  • LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs
  • Tempered glass door - Durable & Strong
More
The LG Washing Machine is fast but gentle on clothes

The LG Washing Machine is fast but gentle on clothes

Gentle by Nature, Swift by Design

the AI DD technology on LG WashTower identifies the best way to handle your laundry

a black basic image

AI DD™

Automatically detects fabric type & weight for optimized cleaning, delivering tailored care for every load. 

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

LG FHP1209Z9B AI DD

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
LG FHP1209Z9B LESS VIBRATION LESS NOISE

LG FHP1209Z9B LESS VIBRATION LESS NOISE

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG optimal wash

LG optimal wash

6 Motion Direct Drive - Wash With Complete Care

The unique motions of 6 Motion Direct Drive are designed ingeniously to deliver better wash performance to each fabric

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG FHD1057STB steam plus

Steam

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam technology eliminates virus & allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with less wrinkles.

LG FHP1411Z9B steam plus

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

ThinQ

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Strong Tempered Glass

Strong Tempered Glass

Durable tempered glass door designed to handle everyday use with lasting strength and clarity.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines

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FAQ's

Q.

What is the dimension of FHP1210Z6O LG washing machine model?

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of FHP1210Z6O is 600 x 850 x 565.

Q.

What is the capacity of FHP1210Z6O LG washing machine model?

A.

The capacity of FHP1210Z6O is 10.0 kg.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220

  • Net Quantity

    1

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096855362

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    535

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    59.0

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Onyx Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

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