LG 10Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black
Key Features
- AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care
- Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise
- 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
- Steam - Reduce germs & allergens with steam cycles
- Smart Diagnosis- Smart way to fix bugs
- LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs
LG FHP1208Z5M DD
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
68.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
615
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Round PC Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091744784
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
-
Net Quantity
1
What people are saying
Find Locally
