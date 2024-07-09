Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 13Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black

LG 13Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

LG FHP1413Z7MB AI DD

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.
LG FHP1413Z7M Brand History

LESS VIBRATION, LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG FHP1413Z7M Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes
6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

LG FHP1413Z7M Turbowash 360˚

 




Less Time, More Life

TurboWash 360˚ technology cleans your clothes with less time*. JetSpray sprays clean tap water onto your clothes making rinsing cycles even more efficient than before.

*Tested by Intertek. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Half loads on Cotton40℃ cycle with TurboWash 360˚ option. The program time may vary depending on the actual environment.
**The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG FHP1413Z7M Virus Removal

99.9%* Allergy free with Steam

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam .

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona Allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG FHP1413Z7M ThinQ

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

