Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 12Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive 2.0, Digital Dial , Essence Black

LG 12Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive 2.0, Digital Dial , Essence Black

LG 12Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive 2.0, Digital Dial , Essence Black

FX1412N9K
LG FX1412N9K Front Load Washing Machine front view
front view
front open view
top view
tub view
perspective
open view
right view
perspective
perspective
righr view
left view
back view
LG FX1412N9K Front Load Washing Machine front view
front view
front open view
top view
tub view
perspective
open view
right view
perspective
perspective
righr view
left view
back view

Key Features

  • AIDD 2.0 - Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care with Soil Level Sensing
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
  • Digital Dial- Smart, intuitive, and stylish
  • TurboWash 360˚- Wash clothes in just 39 minutes
  • Steam+ - Reduce allergens & wrinkles with steam+ cycles
More
AI Direct Drive

AI Direct Drive

Intelligent Care
for Every Fabric

Senses fabric softness and weight to deliver the optimal wash every time

aidd

AI DD 2.0

Automatically detects fabric type & soil level with sensors for optimized cleaning. It analyses 20,000+ data points to deliver tailored care for every load.

LG FHD1308STB intelligent care

What is AI DD 2.0?

Automatically detects fabric type & soil level with sensors for optimized cleaning. It analyses 20,000+ data points to deliver tailored care for every load.

LG optimal wash

LG optimal wash

6 Motion Direct Drive - Wash With Complete Care

The unique motions of 6 Motion Direct Drive are designed ingeniously to deliver better wash performance to each fabric

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment.

knob banner

knob banner

Digital Dial

Smart, intuitive, and stylish. With real-time updates and effortless control, it blends sleek design

with seamless functionality for the ultimate laundry experience.

Turbowash 360°

Turbowash 360°

Turbowash 360°

Power through laundry with high-efficiency for faster, cleaner & eco-conscious washes using less water and energy.

LG FHD1308STB steam plus
Steam+

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+ technology eliminates of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

LG FHD1308STB steam plus

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

ThinQ

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines

Download Now

FAQ's

Q.

What is the dimension of FX1412N9K LG washing machine model?

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of FX1412N9K is 600 x 850 x 565.

Q.

What is the capacity of FX1412N9K LG washing machine model?

A.

The capacity of FX1412N9K is 12.0 kg.

Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    73.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Matte Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.