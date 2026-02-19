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LG 15Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive, Ez-Dispense, Essence Graphite, 5 Star

LG 15Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive, Ez-Dispense, Essence Graphite, 5 Star

FX62515B9E
LG FX62515B9E Front Loading Washing Machines front view
front view
Front view with door open
Right view with door open
left view with door open
Tray view
Right side
Left side
Perspective
Top perspective
Side images
Side view
Back view
side view
back view
LG FX62515B9E Front Loading Washing Machines front view
front view
Front view with door open
Right view with door open
left view with door open
Tray view
Right side
Left side
Perspective
Top perspective
Side images
Side view
Back view
side view
back view

Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
  • TurboWash 360˚- Wash clothes in just 39 minutes
  • Steam+ - Reduce allergens & wrinkles with steam+ cycles
  • LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs
More
AI Direct Drive

AI Direct Drive

Intelligent Care
for Every Fabric

Senses fabric softness and weight to deliver the optimal wash every time.

  • AI DD 2.0

    Automatically detects fabric type & soil level with sensors for optimized cleaning. It analyses 20,000+ data points to deliver tailored care for every load.

  • What is AI DDTM?

    The AI DDTM detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

6 Motion Direct Drive - Wash With Complete Care

The unique motions of 6 Motion Direct Drive are designed ingeniously to deliver better wash performance to each fabric

IMAGE

LG optimal wash

ezDispenseTM

Auto dispenses the apt amount of detergent and softener into

seperate compartments for every load.

IMAGE

ez dispense

Turbowash 360°

Power through laundry with high-efficiency for faster, cleaner & eco-conscious washes using less water and energy.

IMAGE

Turbowash 360°

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG FHD1057STB steam plus
Steam+

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+ technology eliminates of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

steam plus

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

  • Auto Restart

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Drum Light

LG ThinQ®

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, any time. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

IMAGE

Turbowash 360°

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines

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FAQ's

Q.

What is the dimension of FX62515B9E LG washing machine model?

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of FX62515B9E is 600 x 850 x 565.

Q.

What is the capacity of FX62515B9E LG washing machine model?

A.

The capacity of FX62515B9E is 15 kg.

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