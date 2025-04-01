Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
P7010NGAZ

P7010NGAZ
()
Key Features

  • Rat Away- Base, drain hose & back cover plastic material is mixed with Rat Away material
  • 3 + 1 Wash Programs- Washing programs for an effective wash
  • BEE Star Rating- 5 Star Rating
  • 5 Year Motor Warranty
More

5 Years of Care-Free Laundry

5 Years of Care-Free Laundry



Normal Pulsator

Rubs the clothes together during the washing cycle to clean better

Lint Collector

It collects lint that comes out while washing clothes. This prevents the fabric from getting stuck in the pipe, resulting in better washing performance.

Collar Scrubber

Its unique collar scrubber is designed to effectively clean cuffs and collars, helping you save both time and effort with each wash.

3 wash program

3 Wash Programs
Add Delight to Your
Laundry Time

Rat Away Technology




Rat Away Technology

Your LG washing machine stays protected from rats, thanks to a 3mm thick plastic cover with rat repellent chemical.




DIMENSIONS

P7010NGAZ

Key Specs

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    795 x 975 x 480

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    795 x 975 x 480

  • Weight (kg)

    24.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Dark Grey

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    5.5

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

FEATURES

  • Collar Scrubber

    Yes

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    Yes (2EA)

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating

    5 Star

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

