5 Years of Care-Free Laundry
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Lint Collector
It collects lint that comes out while washing clothes. This prevents the fabric from getting stuck in the pipe, resulting in better washing performance.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Rat away has tested with lab rats under standard test conditions to reduce rat attacks.
Range Catalogue-Semi Automatic Washing Machines
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
795 x 975 x 480
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
-
Weight (kg)
24.0
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Main Color
Dark Grey
CAPACITY
-
Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
5.5
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
FEATURES
-
Collar Scrubber
Yes
-
Rat Away feature
Yes
-
Rust Free Plastic Base
Yes
-
Unidirectional Wheel
Yes (2EA)
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating
5 Star
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Strong
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drain Selector
Yes
-
Spin Timer (min)
5
-
Wash Timer (min)
15
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
