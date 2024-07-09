We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 8Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Dark Blue
Wind Jet Dry
Soak
3 Wash Program
The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type
Lint Collector
The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance
Collar Scrubber
Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts
