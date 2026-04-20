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LG 9 KG Washing Machine with Dual Spin Shower, 3+1 Wash Program, Rat Away Technology, Onyx Black, 5 Star

LG 9 KG Washing Machine with Dual Spin Shower, 3+1 Wash Program, Rat Away Technology, Onyx Black, 5 Star

PX900H9SO4Z
Front view of LG 9 KG Washing Machine with Dual Spin Shower, 3+1 Wash Program, Rat Away Technology, Onyx Black, 5 Star PX900H9SO4Z
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front view with door open
left view
left view
right view
right view
top view
top view
top view
detail
detail
side view
side view
rear view
Front view of LG 9 KG Washing Machine with Dual Spin Shower, 3+1 Wash Program, Rat Away Technology, Onyx Black, 5 Star PX900H9SO4Z
bee
front view with door open
left view
left view
right view
right view
top view
top view
top view
detail
detail
side view
side view
rear view

Key Features

  • Roller Jet Pulsator+ - Powerful motion for effective cleaning
  • Wind Jet Dry+ - Faster drying with reduced moisture
  • Dual Spin Shower - Better water flow for deeper cleaning
  • Soft Closing Door - Smooth and gentle closing
  • Tempered Glass Door - Strong and durable glass finish
  • 4 Wheels - Easy movement and portability
More
Designed to Complement

Designed to Complement

Designed to
Complement

A sleek and modern look that blends seamlessly

into every home space.

3+1 Wash Programs Add Delight to Your Laundry Time

3+1 Wash Programs Add Delight to Your Laundry Time

3+1 Wash Programs

Add Delight to Your Laundry Time

Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator+

The powerful central pulsator, accompanied by smaller pulsators,

creates a dynamics motion that generates sufficient friction

for effective dirt and mite removal, guaranteeing cleaner

clothes with every wash.

Wind Jet Dry Technology

Wind Jet Dry Technology

Wind Jet Dry+Technology

With High-speed spinning swiftly eliminate moisture from your

clothes, ensuring rapid and efficient drying for your laundry.

Dual Spin Shower

Dual Spin Shower

Dual Spin Shower

Engineered for uniform water distribution,

ensuring every load gets a complete wash.

Move with Ease

Move with Ease

Move with Ease

Smooth rolling wheels for effortless movement and

convenient positioning anytime.

Built to Stay Strong

Built to Stay Strong

Built to Stay Strong

Durable tempered glass door designed to handle everyday use

with lasting strength and clarity.

Closes Gently, Lasts Longer

Closes Gently, Lasts Longer

Closes Gently,
Lasts Longer

Soft-closing mechanism prevents sudden shuts,

ensuring safety and durability over time.

Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology

Rat Away
Technology

Your LG washing machine stays protected from rats, thanks

to a 3mm thick plastic cover with rat repellent chemical.

FAQ's

Q.

What is the dimension of PX900H9SO4Z LG washing machine model?

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of PX900H9SO4Z is 791 x 1002 x 488. 

Q.

What is the capacity of PX900H9SO4Z LG washing machine model?

A.

The capacity of PX900H9SO4Z is 9.0 kg.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

PX900H9SO4Z-Dimension

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    791 x 1002 x 488

All Spec

ENERGY

  • Energy Star Rating

    5 Star

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Onyx Black

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    6.5

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    Yes

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    Yes (4EA)

  • Wash Window

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    791 x 1002 x 488

  • Weight (kg)

    28.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    25

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

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