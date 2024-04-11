We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter, Auto Tub Clean, Middle Black
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Wool
To keep inner tub from getting moldy and to reduce drying time by minimizing moisture of laundry.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Punch+ 3
Punch+ 3 creates water streams in vertical direction which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Auto Restart
Auto Restart allows the program to restart all by itself in case of power failure. It resumes from stage where it stopped, however, the wash cycle time may vary.
Standby Power Save
Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 925 x 560
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1225
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 925 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
32.0
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto
-
WaveForce
No
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Hygiene 40
No
-
Sanitary 60
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
4 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
3 Levels
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
No
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084193605
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
T70AJMB1Z
7Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter, Auto Tub Clean, Middle Black