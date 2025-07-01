Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-Built Heater, Onyx Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • Get 7.50%* instant Cashback up to ₹3000* (Max Discount) on No Cost EMI on selected credit and debit cards. Cashback offer not valid on payment via QR Code. For More details click here

LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-Built Heater, Onyx Black

LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-Built Heater, Onyx Black

T80V4OB1S
  • LG T80V4OB1S Top Load Washing Machine Front View
  • front view
  • front open view
  • top view
  • top open view
  • drum view
  • drum view
  • left view
  • left view with open
  • right view
  • right view with open
  • left view
  • right view
  • rear view
LG T80V4OB1S Top Load Washing Machine Front View
front view
front open view
top view
top open view
drum view
drum view
left view
left view with open
right view
right view with open
left view
right view
rear view

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Motor- Less noise & vibration, More durability
  • In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
  • Jet Spray+ - Powerful water sprays, washes off dirt & extra detergent
  • TurboDrum™- Better washing with LG smart motions
  • LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
More

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy-saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use its revolutionary waterproof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

In-built Water Heater

In-built Heater

Get clean clothes, free from allergens and bacteria, with the Steam wash function.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

Stain Clean

Stain Clean

Deep clean even the toughest stains

with advanced technology that adapts

to your fabric's needs, ensuring

spotless results every time

HARD WATER

Hard Water Wash

Say goodbye to detergent residue and stubborn stains. Enjoy fresh, clean laundry even in hard water conditions.

Jet Spray+

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.

LG T10SJMB1Z TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Wool

Gentle Wash

 For washing delicate fabrics such as woollens & sarees.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

LG’s Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal

concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone.

Let your hands free.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

ThinQ

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

Download Now

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

t80v4ob1s-dimension

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 925 x 560

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1225

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 925 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    31.5

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Onyx Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    Yes

  • Duvet

    No

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    4 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    No

  • Water Level

    5 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: