LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Technology, Middle Free Silver

LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Technology, Middle Free Silver

LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Technology, Middle Free Silver

T80VBSF1Z
  • LG T80VBSF1Z Top Load Washing Machine Front View
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Technology- Less noise & vibration, More durability
  • TurboDrum™- Better washing with LG smart motions
  • Auto Pre Wash- Easiest way to remove stains
  • Smart Closing Door- Safe, Convenient and Noise Reducing
  • Smart Diagnosis™- Smart way to fix bugs
Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

LG’s Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal

concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone.

Let your hands free.

Auto_restart_banner

Auto Restart

No power? No problem. LG Washing Machine's

Auto Restart resumes the wash right where it stopped.

Wool

Gentle Wash

For washing delicate fabrics such as woollens & sarees.

smart diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

DIMENSIONS

T80VBSF1Z

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540x925x560

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1210

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540x925x560

  • Weight (kg)

    31.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Free Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Figure Indicator

    88

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

PROGRAMS

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Water Level

    5 Levels

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

