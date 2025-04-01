We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 9Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Black
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
Punch+ 3
Child Lock
If you want to lock all the keys to prevent settings from being changed by a child
Auto Restart
Standby Power Save
Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 925 x 560
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1225
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 925 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
31.5
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Figure Indicator
88
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto
PROGRAMS
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
4 Times
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water Level
5 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096437865
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
