Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Motor- Less noise & vibration, More durability
  • In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
  • Jet Spray+ - Powerful water sprays, washes off dirt & extra detergent
  • TurboDrum™- Better washing with LG smart motions
  • LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
More

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

In-built Water Heater

In-built Heater

Get clean clothes, free from allergens and bacteria, with the Steam wash function.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

Stain clean

Stain Clean

Deep clean even the toughest stains

with advanced technology that adapts

to your fabric's needs,

ensuring spotless results every time

HARD WATER

Hard Water Wash

Say goodbye to detergent residue and stubborn stains. Enjoy fresh, clean laundry even in hard water conditions.

Jet Spray+

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.
LG T10SJMB1Z TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

wool

Gentle Wash

For washing delicate fabrics such as woollens & sarees.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

LG’s Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal

concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone.

Let your hands free.

smart diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

ThinQ

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

