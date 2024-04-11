Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, In-built Heater, Middle Black

THD09SPM

THD09SPM

9Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, In-built Heater, Middle Black

front view
Intelligent Care with More Fabric Protection and Convenience

Intelligent Care with More Fabric Protection and Convenience

Automatically optimize water wave based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Washing Machine Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

Washing Machine 6 Motion Direct Drive

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

In-built Water Heater

 

 

In-built Water Heater

Get clean clothes, free from allergens and bacteria, with the Steam wash function.

*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Washing Machine TurboDrum
TurboDrum™

Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.
Washing Machine Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity with Smooth Operation

Do more laundry in one load with less vibration, more spin speed and smooth operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

THD09SPM-Dimension-D

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • Steam

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1250

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    35.5

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096016251

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

