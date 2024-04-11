We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1250
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
35.0
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
No
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
No
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806087961904
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
Buy Directly
THD11NWM
