11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black

THD11SWM

THD11SWM

11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black

LG THD11SWM Washing Machine Front View
LG THD11SWM-Top_Load_AIDD

Intelligent Care with More Fabric Protection and Convenience

Automatically optimize water wave based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG THD11SWM Washing Machine 6 Motion Direct Drive

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG THD11SWM In-built Water Heater

In-built Water Heater

Get clean clothes, free from allergens and bacteria, with the Steam wash function.

*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG THD11SWM TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG THD11SWM Washing Machine Turbo Wash

Powerful Washing with Time Saving

LG's TurboWash save times while giving you cleans and fresh laundry.

*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG THD11SWM Washing Machine ThinQ

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

Helps control and monitor your machine remote, making laundry more convenient.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

THD11SWM

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1250

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    35.5

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    No

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806087961898

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

LG THD11SWM Washing Machine Front View

THD11SWM

11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black