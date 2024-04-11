We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Platinum Black
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
540 x 1200 x 560
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
Approx. 35.5kg
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Black (Glass)
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (3~18 Hr)
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Level
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle (Wool / Saree)
Yes
-
Strong (Jeans)
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wash Only
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
Buy Directly
