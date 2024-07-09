We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 13Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Platinum Black
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
*2 years parts & service. 10 years warranty on motor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540x968x560
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1273
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540x968x560
-
Weight (kg)
37.0
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Hot Wash
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096133583
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
