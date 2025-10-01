Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-Built Heater, AI Direct Drive™, Stain Clean, Platinum Black

LG 10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-Built Heater, AI Direct Drive™, Stain Clean, Platinum Black

LG 10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-Built Heater, AI Direct Drive™, Stain Clean, Platinum Black

TX510SWP
LG TX510SWP Top Load Washing Machine front view
front view
top view
top open view
drum view
detergent box view
right view
right side view
left side view
left side view
left prospective view
top view
right side view
left side view
rear view
LG TX510SWP Top Load Washing Machine front view
front view
top view
top open view
drum view
detergent box view
right view
right side view
left side view
left side view
left prospective view
top view
right side view
left side view
rear view

Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive™ -Intelligent Care with Optimized washing and More Fabric Protection
  • Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
  • LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
  • TurboDrum™ for Powerful Wash
More
AI Direct Drive

AI Direct Drive

Intelligent Care
for Every Fabric

Senses fabric softness and weight to deliver the perfect wash

with optimized motion.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG FHD1308STB optimal wash

6 Motion Direct Drive Wash With Complete Care

The unique motions of 6 Motion Direct Drive are designed ingeniously to deliver better wash performance to each fabric

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG In-built Water Heater

In-built Heater

Get clean clothes, free from allergens and bacteria, with the Steam wash function.

*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Jet Spray+

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.
LG Washing Machine uses Turbo Wash for a clean and fresh laundry.

Powerful Washing with Time Saving

LG's TurboWash save times while giving you cleans and fresh laundry.
LG Washing Machine TurboDrum

TurboDrum™

Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.

 

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

ThinQ

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Washing Machine Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity with Smooth Operation

Do more laundry in one load with less vibration, more spin speed and smooth operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

Download Now

FAQ's

Q.

What is the dimension of TX510SWP LG washing machine model?

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of TX510SWP is 565 x 1003 x 620.

Q.

What is the capacity of TX510SWP LG washing machine model?

A.

The capacity of TX510SWP is 10.0 kg.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

TX510SWP-Dimension

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    565 x 1003 x 620

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1275

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    565 x 1003 x 620

  • Weight (kg)

    36.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096632741

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU: