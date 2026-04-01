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LG 11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, In-Built Heater, Stain Clean, Platinum Black, 5 Star

LG 11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, In-Built Heater, Stain Clean, Platinum Black, 5 Star

TX511SWP
Front view of LG 11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, In-Built Heater, Stain Clean, Platinum Black, 5 Star TX511SWP
front view
15° view
15° open view
-15° view
-15° open view
detailed view
Top view
top view
right side view
left side view
detailed view
detailed view
top view
back side view
Front view of LG 11Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, In-Built Heater, Stain Clean, Platinum Black, 5 Star TX511SWP
front view
15° view
15° open view
-15° view
-15° open view
detailed view
Top view
top view
right side view
left side view
detailed view
detailed view
top view
back side view

Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive™ -Intelligent Care with Optimized washing and More Fabric Protection
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
  • In Built Heater with Steam- Allergy Removal
  • TurboDrum™ for Powerful Wash
  • Turbowash - Fast Washing with Best Performance
  • LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
More
AI Direct Drive

AI Direct Drive

AI DD Top Load Washing Machine

Auto detects the fabric type & weight and optimises every wash.

Fabric Care with AI DD

Detects not only the weight, but also senses the softness of fabric, and it

chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

6 Motion Direct Drive Wash With Complete Care

The unique motions of 6 Motion Direct Drive are designed ingeniously to deliver better wash performance to each fabric

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Steam™ with In-Built Heater

Steam™ with In-Built Heater

Steam™ with In-Built Heater

Heats water for tougher stain removal and uses steam to reduce allergens & bacteria,

resulting in a deeper, cleaner fabric.

Stain Clean

Stain Clean

Stain Clean

Targets and removes tough stains with enhanced washing action

for visibly cleaner results.

 

Turbo Wash

Turbo Wash

Turbowash

Significantly reduces wash cycle duration by using powerful jet sprays and

high-speed drum rotations to clean clothes faster and more efficiently.

TurboSpin

TurboSpin

Turbo Spin

Ensures faster & powerful drying performance in two different modes - 15 min or 30 min.

 

Bigger Detergent Box & eZMix

Bigger Detergent Box & eZMix

Bigger Detergent Box & eZMix

Bigger detergent box & eZMix ensure even detergent-softener mix

for effortless washing and lasting fabric softness.

Water Resistant Control Panel

Water Resistant Control Panel

Water Resistant Control Panel

Designed for damp environments with an IPX4 rating. The high waterproof rating and rear-mounted controls ensure lasting durability.

Duvet Cycle

Duvet Cycle

Duvet Cycle

Wash bulky bedsheets, blankets, and duvets effortlessly,

keeping them fresh, clean, and soft every time.

 

Ergonomic Design

Ergonomic Design

Ergonomic Design

Thoughtfully crafted with user-friendly ergonomics to ensure easy handling

and a comfortable experience every time.

Bigger Capacity with
Smooth Operation

Do more laundry in one load with less vibration, more spin speed and smooth operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

Lets you operate or monitor your laundry & track energy consumption from anywhere, anytime.

ThinQ

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

Download Now

FAQ's

Q.

What is the dimension of TX511SWP LG washing machine model?

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of TX510SWP is 565 x 1003 x 620.

Q.

What is the capacity of TX511SWP LG washing machine model?

A.

The capacity of TX511SWP is 11.0 kg.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    565 x 1003 x 620

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1275

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    565 x 1003 x 620

  • Weight (kg)

    36.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096788035

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

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