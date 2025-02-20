Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 11/7Kg Front Load Washer Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black

LG 11/7Kg Front Load Washer Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black

FHD1107SWM

LG 11/7Kg Front Load Washer Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black

Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care
  • Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
  • TurboWash- Wash clothes in 59 minutes
  • Steam - Reduce germs & allergens with steam cycles
  • LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs
LG FHD0905SWM AI DD
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
LG FHD0905SWM LESS VIBRATION, LESS NOISE

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG FHD0905SWM Optimal Wash

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in
multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Less Time, More Life


Less Time, More Life

TurboWash technology cleans your clothes with less time*. JetSpray sprays clean tap water onto your clothes making rinsing cycles even more efficient than before.

*Tested by Intertek. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Half loads on Cotton40℃ cycle with TurboWash option. The program time may vary depending on the actual environment.
**The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9%* of virus & allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

99.9%* Allergen free with Steam™

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19).

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

FHD1107SWM

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    73.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    615

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    7.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer Dryer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 59

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220

  • Net Quantity

    1

