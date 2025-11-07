About Cookies on This Site

LG 13/08Kg Front Load Washer Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, ez-Dispense, Black VCM

LG FHD1308STB Front Loading Washing Machines front view
Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
  • ez-Dispense - Automatic detergent dosage
  • TurboWash 360˚- Wash clothes in just 39 minutes
  • Steam+ - Reduce allergens & wrinkles with steam+ cycles
  • LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs
Gentle by Nature, Swift by Design

Gentle by Nature, Swift by Design

Gentle by Nature, Swift by Design

LG FHD1308STB intelligent care
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

LG FHD1308STB intelligent care

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
LG optimal wash

LG optimal wash

6 Motion Direct Drive - Wash With Complete Care

The unique motions of 6 Motion Direct Drive are designed ingeniously to deliver better wash performance to each fabric

Fill Once Wash Loads

Fill Once Wash Loads

eZDispenser™

Auto dispenses the apt amount of detergent and softener into

separate compartments for every load.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Turbowash 360°

Turbowash 360°

Turbowash 360°

Power through laundry with high-efficiency for faster, cleaner & eco-conscious washes using less water and energy.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG FHD1308STB steam plus
Steam+

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+ technology eliminates of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

LG FHD1308STB steam plus

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

ThinQ

Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines

FAQ's

Q.

What is the dimension of FHD1308STB LG washing machine model?

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of FHD1308STB is 600 x 615 x 850.

Q.

What is the capacity of FHD1308STB LG washing machine model?

A.

The capacity of FHD1308STB is 13.0 kg.

SUMMARY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13.0
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 615 x 850
6 Motion DD
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13.0

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

  • Weight (kg)

    78.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    655

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer Dryer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    3 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091961181

