Enhance Cooling
Boost Cooling Power – Feel the chill even on the hottest days
Save Electricity
Cut Down Bills – Less running time, more savings
Increase Lifespan
Long Life for Your AC – Regular care = better performance and longer life
How Bright Care Works
-
Indoor Cleaning
We pressure clean the coils and blower to clear out
stubborn dust and grime build-up.
-
Drain Line Disinfection
We use a special solution to clean and disinfect the
drainage pipe inside the unit.
-
Outdoor Coil Refresh
The external coil is brushed and water-washed to
improve heat exchange.
See the Bright Care Difference
Before and After
All Spec
APPLICABLE MODELS
-
Applicable Model
Split Air Conditioners, All models
GENERAL
-
Type
Wall Mounted
-
Unit
Indoor/Outdoor
What people are saying
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.
