Split Air Conditioner 1 time cleaning service

Bright Care for
Your Split Air Conditioner

Enhance Cooling

Boost Cooling Power – Feel the chill even on the hottest days

Save Electricity

Cut Down Bills – Less running time, more savings

Increase Lifespan

Long Life for Your AC – Regular care = better performance and longer life

How Bright Care Works

  •

    Run a Quick Test

    We begin with a test mode check to understand
    how your AC is performing.

  •

    Filter Clean-Up

    We remove and wash the filters to clear the dust
    and let fresh air flow freely.

  •

    Blade & Cover Touch-Up

    We brush off the dust and wipe down the blades and
    cover for a squeaky-clean finish.

  •

    Indoor Cleaning

    We pressure clean the coils and blower to clear out
    stubborn dust and grime build-up.

  •

    Drain Line Disinfection

    We use a special solution to clean and disinfect the
    drainage pipe inside the unit.

  •

    Outdoor Coil Refresh

    The external coil is brushed and water-washed to
    improve heat exchange.

  •

    ODU Wipe-Down

    Outdoor unit is cleaned and wiped for a spotless,
    professional finish.

  •

    Final Cool Check

    A final test to check cooling, drainage, and overall
    performance — for your peace of mind.

See the Bright Care Difference

Before and After

Print

All Spec

APPLICABLE MODELS

  • Applicable Model

    Split Air Conditioners, All models

GENERAL

  • Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Unit

    Indoor/Outdoor

