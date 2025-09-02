Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Frost Free Refrigerator 1 time cleaning service

ILERF12C250700005
front
Key Features

    image

    image

    Bright Care for Your -
    Refrigerators

    Enhance Cooling

    Clean hidden areas like coils to ensure faster and even cooling.

    Remove Foul Smell

    Get full hygienic maintenance for a fresh-smelling fridge.

    Extend Refrigerator's Life

    Prevent breakdowns and maintain top performance with regular servicing.

    How Our Certified Engineers Ensure Complete Care?

    • Check for Error Codes

      Press two specific buttons to detect hidden errors before starting.

    • Power Off & Safety Check

      Unplug the fridge and check earthing, neutral, and voltage for safety.

    • Test Mode Activation

      Run the machine in test mode to check major components.

    • Clean the Gasket

      Wipe the door gasket gently with a dry cotton cloth.

    • Thoroughly Cleans the Outer Body

      Cleans outer body—removing dirt, smudges,and stains for a spotless shine.

    • Clean the Condenser

      Brush and rinse the condenser for optimal cooling performance.

    • Clean the Drain Tray

      Wipe the drain tray with a brush and cloth after condenser cleaning.

    See the Bright Care Difference

    Before and After

    Print

    All Spec

    APPLICABLE MODELS

    • Applicable Model

      2 Door/Multi Door, All models

    GENERAL

    • Type

      2 Door/Multi Door

