Frost Free Refrigerator 1 time cleaning service
Enhance Cooling
Clean hidden areas like coils to ensure faster and even cooling.
Remove Foul Smell
Get full hygienic maintenance for a fresh-smelling fridge.
Extend Refrigerator's Life
Prevent breakdowns and maintain top performance with regular servicing.
How Our Certified Engineers Ensure Complete Care?
Clean the Gasket
Wipe the door gasket gently with a dry cotton cloth.
Thoroughly Cleans the Outer Body
Cleans outer body—removing dirt, smudges,and stains for a spotless shine.
Clean the Condenser
Brush and rinse the condenser for optimal cooling performance.
Clean the Drain Tray
Wipe the drain tray with a brush and cloth after condenser cleaning.
See the Bright Care Difference
Before and After
All Spec
APPLICABLE MODELS
Applicable Model
2 Door/Multi Door, All models
GENERAL
Type
2 Door/Multi Door
