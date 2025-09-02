Front Loader Washer 1 time cleaning service

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Key Features

    Bright Care for Your -
    Front-Load Washing Machines

    Ensure Fabric Condition

    Spotless Laundry - Clothes come out truly clean after every wash cycle.

    Say Goodbye to Odour

    Remove scale to prevent stinking smells and maintain hygiene.

    Improve Wash Quality

    No dirt, lint, or dust on your clothes after washing.

    How Our Certified Engineers Ensure Complete Care?

    • Run Test & Check for Issues

      Start machine in Test/QC Mode, check for unusual sounds or damage; confirm with customer.

    • Clean Inlet Filter

      Remove and clean inlet filter using brush and water.

    • Clean Pump Filter

      Open cover, drain water, remove and clean pump filter of dirt or foreign particles.

    • Clean Tub & Drum

      Disassemble and clean both tub and drum using  brush and water.

    • Clean Dispenser Box

      Remove and clean detergent drawer thoroughly with water and brush.

    • Clean Gasket

      Gently wipe door gasket with a soft cotton cloth.

    • Descale with ScaleGo

      Add one packet of ScaleGo and run the Tub Clean program for complete descaling.

    See the Bright Care Difference

    Before and After

    APPLICABLE MODELS

    • Applicable Model

      Front Load Washer and Dryers, All models

    GENERAL

    • Type

      Front Load Washer

