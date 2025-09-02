Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Top Loader Washer 1 time cleaning service

Key Features

    Bright Care for Your -
    Top Load Washing Machines

    Ensure Fabric Condition

    Spotless Laundry - Clothes come out truly clean after every wash cycle.

    Say Goodbye to Odour

    Remove scale to prevent stinking smells and maintain hygiene.

    Improve Wash Quality

    No dirt, lint, or dust on your clothes after washing.

    How Our Certified Engineers Ensure Complete Care?

    • Run Test & Check for Issues

      Start machine in Test/QC Mode, check for unusual sounds or damage; confirm with customer.

    • Open & Clean the Pulsator

      Disassemble and clean dirt beneath the pulsator. Reassemble post-cleaning.

    • Clean Inlet Filter

      Remove and clean inlet filter using brush and water.

    • Clean Lint Filter

      Take out lint filter and clean it thoroughly with water.

    • Clean Tub & Drum

      Clean tub and drum, clean with brush and water for a fresh wash environment.

    • Clean Dispenser Box

      Remove detergent box and scrub it clean with water and brush.

    • Descale with ScaleGo

      Add 1 packet of ScaleGo and run the Tub Clean program for deep descaling.

    See the Bright Care Difference

    Before and After

    Print

    All Spec

    APPLICABLE MODELS

    • Applicable Model

      Top Load Washer, All models

    GENERAL

    • Type

      Top Load Washer

