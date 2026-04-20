Kar Salaam

Empowering the Families of India’s Heroes through education

Project Overview

Kar Salaam is LG Electronics India’s tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India’s armed forces personnel. Through support to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and Kendriya Sainik Board, the initiative provides educational assistance to children of ex-servicemen and martyrs, ensuring that financial constraints do not become barriers to learning and future opportunities. By investing in the education of these children, the programme not only supports academic continuity but also contributes to long-term social and economic empowerment for military families.

Impact Highlights

Supported 834 children annually through an investment of ₹1 crore

Helped families meet educational expenses including books, study material & school fee

Reduced financial stress among families of ex-servicemen and martyrs

Promoted equitable access to quality education and future career opportunities

Conclusion

Kar Salaam reflects LGEIL’s commitment to honouring national heroes through meaningful action. The program created lasting impact by empowering children with educational opportunities, enabling them to pursue their aspirations with confidence and dignity.

Mid-Day Meal Programme

Nourishing Young Minds for Better Learning Outcomes

Project Overview

Implemented with Akshaya Patra Foundation, the Mid-Day Meal Programme addresses classroom hunger by providing nutritious meals to children studying in government and government-aided schools. The initiative supports education by improving nutrition, concentration, attendance, and overall well-being. By ensuring that children receive healthy meals during the school day, the programme creates a more conducive learning environment and contributes to improved educational outcomes.

Impact Highlights

Reached 36,606 children across multiple locations.

Improved health, energy levels and concentration among students.

Enhanced school attendance and classroom participation.

Promoted awareness and adoption of healthy sanitation practices.

Conclusion

By combining nutrition with education, the Mid-Day Meal Programme helps children remain healthy, engaged and motivated in school. The initiative demonstrates how targeted interventions can create long-term benefits for learning, development and overall community well-being.

COVID-19 Food Relief Programme

Delivering Hope During a National Crisis

Project Overview

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LG Electronics India partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide emergency food assistance to vulnerable communities affected by lockdowns and economic disruption. The programme ensured access to cooked meals for thousands of individuals and families, particularly those at risk of food insecurity. The initiative exemplified LGEIL’s commitment to supporting communities during one of the most challenging humanitarian crises in recent history.

Impact Highlights

Supported distribution of 10 lakh cooked meals.

Reached over 10,000 beneficiaries across multiple locations.

Ensured accessibility for elderly and vulnerable community members.

Maintained high standards of meal quality, hygiene and service delivery.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 Food Relief Programme demonstrated the power of timely corporate intervention in addressing urgent community needs. By providing food security during a critical period, the initiative offered relief, reassurance and hope to thousands of families.

Mega Blood Donation 2023

Saving Lives Through Collective Action

Project Overview

Mega Blood Donation 2023 mobilised employees, partners, institutions and communities under the theme “Life’s Good When Life’s Shared.” The campaign aimed to strengthen India’s blood reserves, encourage voluntary blood donation and increase public awareness about the importance of regular donation. Through extensive outreach and collaboration with healthcare institutions, the initiative created a large-scale platform for life-saving contributions.

Impact Highlights

Organised 116 blood donation camps across the country.

Registered 10,032 donors and collected 8,490 units of blood.

Generated widespread awareness through digital and media outreach.

Encouraged repeat donor behaviour and stronger community participation.

Conclusion

The campaign successfully translated awareness into action by creating a sustainable culture of voluntary blood donation. Beyond the immediate health benefits, it strengthened community engagement and reinforced the message that every donation has the potential to save multiple lives.

Karein Roshni

Restoring Sight, Restoring Independence

Project Overview

Karein Roshni supports free cataract and corneal surgeries for economically disadvantaged individuals through leading eye-care institutions across India. The programme addresses avoidable blindness and visual impairment by enabling access to quality treatment, surgery and post-operative care. By restoring vision, the initiative helps beneficiaries regain independence, mobility and confidence, significantly improving their quality of life.

Impact Highlights

Supported thousands of sight-restoring surgeries across India.

Expanded access to quality eye-care services for underserved populations.

Improved mobility, independence and confidence among beneficiaries.

Delivered high levels of satisfaction and measurable visual improvement.

Beneficiary Impact

The initiative has created meaningful social impact by improving access, opportunity and quality of life for beneficiaries while contributing to broader national development priorities. Through strategic partnerships and effective implementation, the programme has generated tangible outcomes that extend beyond immediate support and create sustainable value for communities.

Conclusion

Karein Roshni showcases how healthcare interventions can transform lives and livelihoods. By restoring vision and reducing barriers to independence, the programme helps beneficiaries reconnect with opportunities, families and society.

Web-link(s) of Impact Assessment summary Old Programs of LGEIL CSR Projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8 of Companies (CSR) Rules, 2014