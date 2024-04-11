We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
COVID-19 CSR Initiatives
LG Electronics is committed to enhance people's life through various social initiatives; During COVID-19 LG Electronics supported 1 Million meal donation in association with Akshaya Patra, donated consumer durables across Hospitals, provided Face shields & canopy shelter to Police forces & Health workers.
Product donation to government hospitals
LG Electronics India extended support towards COVID-19 crisis and donated 2000+ consumer durable products to the government hospitals across India to support infrastructure.
Support to Police Force
LG India distributed face shields and set up canopy shelter for Police force across India to help fight
against the COVID-19.
Through these efforts, LG Electronics helped the police force & Health workers, while they work tirelessly to protect the population from the pandemic.
Extended Support to State Govts.
LG Team sharing COVID-19 CSR initiatives with Gujarat CM
LG Team sharing COVID-19 initiatives with Kerala Health Minister.
LG Team sharing COVID-19 initiatives with Punjab Health Minister.
LG Team sharing COVID-19 initiatives with Tamil Nadu Health Minister.
LG Team sharing COVID-19 initiatives with Rajasthan Health Minister.
