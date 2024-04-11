Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LOGO

COVID-19 CSR Initiatives

LG Electronics is committed to enhance people's life through various social initiatives; During COVID-19 LG Electronics supported 1 Million meal donation in association with Akshaya Patra, donated consumer durables across Hospitals, provided Face shields & canopy shelter to Police forces & Health workers.

Product donation to government hospitals

LG Electronics India extended support towards COVID-19 crisis and donated 2000+ consumer durable products to the government hospitals across India to support infrastructure.

Support to Police Force

LG India distributed face shields and set up canopy shelter for Police force across India to help fight against the COVID-19.
Through these efforts, LG Electronics helped the police force & Health workers, while they work tirelessly to protect the population from the pandemic.

Extended Support to State Govts.

Making advantage of Bootstrap 4 components, easily build an awesome tabbed interface.

LG Team sharing COVID-19 CSR initiatives with Gujarat CM

LG Team sharing COVID-19 initiatives with Kerala Health Minister.

LG Team sharing COVID-19 initiatives with Punjab Health Minister.

LG Team sharing COVID-19 initiatives with Tamil Nadu Health Minister.

LG Team sharing COVID-19 initiatives with Rajasthan Health Minister.

Milestones
1 Million meals donated across India
325 Hospital covered
Donated 2000+ Consumer durables
Donated 84,960 Face shields