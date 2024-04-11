We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
KAREIN ROSHNI PROGRAMME
LG ECO AGENTS OF CHANGE
LG Electronics India extended its commitment to the environment by launching a massive CSR programme in association with FORCE, a non-profit organization. Titled 'LG Eco Agents' the programme, goes beyond just spreading awareness to empowering students to become change agents and drive behavioral change for sustainable environment.
LG Electronics India in association with Pan India chain of Dr Shroff's charity Eye Hospital & Sankara Eye Hospitals, India's leading not-for-profit charitable eye hospitals had launched a unique initiative called "KareinRoshni".Under the aegis of this initiative, LG Electronics has sponsored eye surgeries of visually impaired people and will continue to work towards this cause. With this initiative many people are able to regain vision which has empowered them. LG Electronics is committed to enhance & improve people's life.
Terms and Condition
*T&C Apply.
- Coming Soon