We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blood Donation
On occasion of LG Electronics Indiaâ s 22nd anniversary, the company has extended its commitment towards the nation by organizing a mega blood donation drive across 47 cities. The CSR initiative was led in association with National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC), Ministry of health & family welfare, Govt. of India. The blood bank partners were Army Command hospitals, Red Cross Society of India, Rotary, Lion's, Govt. hospitals & others.
BLOOD DONATION
In addition to the blood donation camps across country, this initiative also aimed in spreading the awareness about this noble gesture of donating blood. LG rolled out public awareness through radio, digital and on-ground activations at retail stores inviting Indian citizens to donate blood and become a proud life savior.
Terms and Condition
*T&C Apply.
- Coming Soon