With its stellar features, LG OLED TV redefines your home entertainment experience. Here are some benefits of OLED TV which makes it an exceptional option for your home:

• Picture Perfect TV: LG has launched its brightest OLED ever, the OLED Evo Series that comes equipped with brightness booster technology. The 4K OLED TV's light-producing pixels are individually regulated, in contrast to LED TVs, delivering high quality picture, infinite contrast and deeper blacks. The TV can swing from bright white to the deepest black with self-lighting pixel technology, giving all materials a stronger sense of realism and depth. Dolby Vision further enhances the viewing experience, making it a pure delight.

• Flush Fit Elegant Design: This brand-new, 3.9 mm thin, cutting-edge TV has a slim design and a perfectly elegant body for immersive viewing from all angles. OLED TV is designed to be mounted on a wall in such a way that it is completely flat against the wall, without any gaps or protrusions. The flush fit design complements sophisticated, new-age homes.

• Screen-size options: Users have multiple screen-size options with LG OLED TV, from 40 to over 80 inches. With so many options in screen sizes, you can a find a TV for my liking and my budget.

• Eye Comfort Display: Low blue light is a feature of OLEDs that guards your eyes against damaging exposure. Flicker-free mode enhances the viewing experience so you can enjoy glitch-free TV time.

• NVIDIA GSYNC & AMD Free Sync: Gaming becomes incredible with a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.1 MS response time. Gaming has changed dramatically with India's greatest OLED TV. With NVIDIA G-Sync, you can play high definition graphics and fast pace games smoothly with no lag or tear. All 4 ports support HDMI 2.1 and it has Wifi 6. Gaming is nothing short of amazing with VRR and ALLM.

• Incredible Sound Quality: The sound on the LG 4K OLED TV is superb and complements the dynamic picture on the screen. Dolby Atmos Spatial Sound transports you to a real theatre and AI Sound Pro with its 9.1.2. virtual surround sound effect makes you feel like you are sitting in the middle of all the action.

• Web OS Smart TV Technology: LG Web OS offers many useful features like User Profiles that gives you an option of creating individual profiles that recommend content & apps based on their viewing preferences.

You can also choose a picture setting from a selection of cards to best match your viewing preference – picture wizard. You can organise all the apps on TV, just as you do on your phone with Quick cards.

• Work & Play at the same time: Multiview Feature with dual HDMI connectivity lets you connect your laptop while playing games on the PS5.