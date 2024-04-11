Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MENU MENU
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY
Buy Now
GNB Close
4K Cinema HDR. Any HDR Contents. Immersive Like No Other.
4K Cinema HDR. Any HDR Contents. Immersive Like No Other.

4K Cinema HDR

Any HDR Contents
Immersive Like No Other

DISCOVER MORE
DISCOVER MORE
DISCOVER MORE

Serving More HDR Formats
Delivering the Filmmaker’s Vision

Enjoy a truly cinematic experience at home with HDR10 Pro,
HLG Pro as well as Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

Advanced HDR by technicolor
HDR10 Pro HLG Pro
Advanced HDR by technicolor
HDR10 Pro HLG Pro
HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro
Now Better Than Ever

With LG’s proprietary algorithm, generic HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro contents are rendered.

By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis,
all types of content are displayed with striking brightness.

play button HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro. Now Better Than Ever. HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro. Now Better Than Ever.

*HDR10 Pro and HLG Pro is LG’s own proprietary HDR solution which process HDR signal

dynamically frame by frame using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro. Now Better Than Ever. HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro. Now Better Than Ever.

Technicolor at Home
Bring Hollywood Expert’s Taste

LG NanoCell TV makes the image look as close as possible to how it appeared in the Technicolor mastering suites.
It provides an extremely accurate picture with both SDR and HDR contents.

The secret is that LG NanoCell TVs are being used by Technicolor as consumer reference displays
in the production of at home versions of major Hollywood movies and television shows.

play button
Technicolor at Home, Bring Hollywood Expert’s Taste Technicolor at Home, Bring Hollywood Expert’s Taste

HDMI 2.1*,
A New Standard of Interface

HDMI 2.1 brings eye-opening graphic performance and unmatched reality to LG NanoCell TV.


Transform your home entertainment experience with seamless content streaming
and faster gaming in the highest resolutions possible.

AI Picture. Remastering Image Quality as Originally Intended
AI Picture. Remastering Image Quality as Originally Intended
HDMI 2.1 has a bandwidth of 48Gbps, about 2.6 times faster than HDMI 2.0. It supports HFR of
up to 120fps at 4K resolution, as well as VRR, ALLM, and eARC.

HDMI 2.1 provides a more immersive
entertainment experience by transferring high quality video and audio without restraints.
Bandwidth comparison by HDMI advancement
Bandwidth comparison by HDMI advancement

*HFR (High Frame Rates), VRR (Variable Refresh Rates), ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode), eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

*Gbps (gigabits per second), fps (frame per second)

*HDMI 2.1 cable can carry resolutions up to 10K, frame rates up to 120fps.

*Only applied to above SM90.

Immersive Visuals and Audio
for Gaming

4K HDR gaming delivers more vibrant colors,
even from a Wide Viewing Angle.
The realistic motion visuals are coupled with
Dolby Atmos Sound,
which envelops you
in rich and dramatic sound for a complete
gaming experience.

Immersive Visuals and Audio for Gamin Immersive Visuals and Audio for Gamin

Fast Response, Fluid Motion

Upgrade your gameplay with the latest features.
Low input lag allows
real-time response to
fast-paced action. VRR and ALLM supported on
HDMI 2.1 deliver the best graphics with
no stuttering at the fastest speeds.

15.1 ms
Input Lag
HDMI
2.1
Immersive Visuals and Audio for Gamin Immersive Visuals and Audio for Gamin Immersive Visuals and Audio for Gamin Immersive Visuals and Audio for Gamin

*The input lag data is based on internal testing standards and is subject to change according to the measurement environment or specific device conditions.

*VRR support varies by inches.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG Model and the image are simulated.

*/content/dam/lge/in/migration/lgnanocell/images/features of product may vary by region, country or model.

Discover LG NanoCell TV Lineup
LEAN MORE
Discover LG NanoCell TV Lineup
Discover LG NanoCell TV Lineup
Home LG NanoCell TV Lineup Buy Now

URL COPY

close copylayer