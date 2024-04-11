Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NanoCell TV, The Perfect Harmony of Pure Colors
NanoCell TV, The Perfect Harmony of Pure Colors

Nano Color

Color Purity Redefined

Reveal Pure Colors
with NanoCell Technology
LG NanoCell TV reproduces pure color by
applying about 1nm nanoparticles
that filter dull color to enhance the color purity.
It delivers a stunning visual experience.
How to Create Pure Colors
Nanoparticles work as color purifiers that make colors more vivid and accurate.

Conventional

RGB wavelength
with impure colors

LG NanoCell TV

Pure RGB wavelength
with impure colors removed

Pure RGB Colors
by Nanoparticles
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models
@Red Desert, Morocco

Pure Blue

@Whitehaven, Australia

Pure Green

@Kauai, Hawaii

Discover LG NanoCell TV Lineup
