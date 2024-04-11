We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
α7 Gen2
Intelligent Processor
AI Picture AI Sound
LG NanoCell TV.
Compelling as Ever
with AI-Powered
α7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor
The 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor
now analyzes millions of contents
with its deep-learning AI algorithm and heightens picture and sound quality.
Take in breathtaking image details and custom sound and be immersed in marvelous reality.
Now with New Intelligence
AI Picture
Delivering Image as Originally Intended
LG's AI algorithm was designed after having used millions of data set from real content gathered from
all
over the world.
Thanks to such big data, the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor recognizes and infer the original image quality and therefore enhance pictures to best match that image.
AI Brightness
Optimizing Brightness
to The Best Level
With support of a light sensor that detects the ambient light in your room, the 2nd generation α7
Intelligent Processor
automatically optimizes the brightness of the image.
Regardless of the surroundings, view every image with
uniform brightness and sharp picture quality.
Powered by New Intelligence
AI Sound
Fine-Tuning & Up Mixing to 5.1Ch
With the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor, sound effects from movies precisely flow all around
you, and the news anchor's voice becomes clearer.
By recognizing the audio genre and identifying audio sources, the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor provides optimum sound. It even up-mixes 2.0ch sound to virtual 5.1 surround sound.
AI Acoustic Tuning
Sound Redesigned to Fit Your Space
Through spatial recognition technology,
the LG NanoCell TV understands
the space and
grasps your location to deliver every nuance
of sound.
Be mesmerized by the sound
balanced to fit your space.
*The products represented in the content feature the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV and the LG OLED TV.
*Images/features of product may vary by region, country or model.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions. (e.g : One Touch Sound Tuning)