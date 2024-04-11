We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full Array Dimming
Intense Contrast by
Controlling the Backlight Units Individually,
LG NanoCell TV Renders
Deeper Black and Fine Detail.
Edge LED
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and
the images are simulated.
**Full Array Dimming Tech may differ by products.
The Difference that
only Full Array Dimming Technology
Can Deliver
Reviewed by Tech Experts
“This generation is full array LED backlighting which not only makes the display noticeably brighter but also allows the TV to precisely control the lighting to preserve contrast and minimize light bleeding.”
- DetroitBORG, Tech Expert -
Now, You Can Enjoy
Captivating Nightscape on LED TV