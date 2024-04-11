Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MENU MENU
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY
Buy Now
GNB Close
Full Array Dimming, Intense Contrast by Full Array Dimming
Full Array Dimming, Intense Contrast by Full Array Dimming

Full Array Dimming

Intense Contrast by
Full Array Dimming

DISCOVER MORE
DISCOVER MORE
DISCOVER MORE

Controlling the Backlight Units Individually,

LG NanoCell TV Renders
Deeper Black and Fine Detail.

NanoCell TV, The Perfect Harmony of Pure Colors NanoCell TV, The Perfect Harmony of Pure Colors
LG NanoCell TV
Full Array Dimming
Conventional
Edge LED

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and
the images are simulated.

**Full Array Dimming Tech may differ by products.

The Difference that

only Full Array Dimming Technology
Can Deliver

play button
Conventional
LG NanoCell TV
The Difference that only Full Array Dimming Technology Can Deliver The Difference that only Full Array Dimming Technology Can Deliver
*Arrangement of Edge LED may differ by products.

Full Array Dimming

Reviewed by Tech Experts

play button
Full Array Dimming, Reviewed by Tech Experts Full Array Dimming, Reviewed by Tech Experts

“This generation is full array LED backlighting which not only makes the display noticeably brighter but also allows the TV to precisely control the lighting to preserve contrast and minimize light bleeding.”

- DetroitBORG, Tech Expert -

Now, You Can Enjoy

Captivating Nightscape on LED TV

Now, You Can Enjoy, Captivating Nightscape on LED TV Now, You Can Enjoy, Captivating Nightscape on LED TV
Discover LG NanoCell TV Lineup
Learn More
Discover LG NanoCell TV Lineup
Discover LG NanoCell TV Lineup
Home LG NanoCell TV Lineup Buy Now

URL COPY

close copylayer