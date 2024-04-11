Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2019 LG NanoCell TV Lineup
LG NanoCell TV SM90
LG NanoCell TV SM81
Size(Inch) 65, 55 65, 55, 49
Picture Quality Nano Color
Nano Accuracy		 Nano Color
Nano Accuracy
Contrast Full Array Dimming
(Full Array Dimming)		 Full Array Dimming
(Local Dimming)
Design Nano Bezel Nano Bezel
Processor
α7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor
α7 Gen2 Intelligent
 Processor
Quad Core Processor
HDR
Compatibility
HDR
Compati-
bility
4K Cinema HDR
(Dolby Vision™, Advanced HDR by
TechniColor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro)
4K Cinema HDR

(Dolby Vision™,
Advanced HDR by
TechniColor,
HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro)

 4K Active HDR

Connectivity

Connecti-
vity

 HDMI 2.1*, USB, LAN
HP Out, Wifi, Bluetooth		 HDMI 2.0, USB, LAN
Wifi, Bluetooth
Sound Dolby Atmos® DTS Virtual:X
Smart Technologies
ThinQ AI, Google Assistant,
Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI
Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI, Google Assistant,
Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI
Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa

Nano Color

Color Purity Redefined

LG NanoCell TV presents pure colors that you would see in nature
thanks to the nanoparticles that reduce color bleed in the RGB spectrum.

Full Array Dimming Intense Contrast
Full Array Dimming Intense Contrast

Full Array Dimming

Intense Contrast

Full Array Dimming Technology controls

the backlight units to deliver deeper black and

intense contrast for detailed, crisp images.

Nano Accuracy
Nano Accuracy

Nano Accuracy

Precise Color

Anywhere You Sit

With a wide viewing angle and low input lag,

Nano Accuracy delivers true 4K HDR

experience with precise colors.

AI Picture
AI Picture

Nano Bezel

In Pursuit of

True Immersion

Nano Bezel is designed for a fully immersive

TV experience. The elegance touch it adds to

your space is a bonus.

*Images and specifications of each product may vary by region, country, or screen size.

*Innovative Technology Embracing Power and Display.

*The product requires a cable connection between centerpiece and display.

*The cable may be visible depending on installation.

*4K@120Hz, eARC(Enhanced Audio Return Channel),
VRR(Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM(Auto Low Latency Mode) with HDMI 2.1.

