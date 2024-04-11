Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The Wallpaper TV — Now It Stands
The Wallpaper TV — Now It Stands

Wallpaper-Thin TV
Now It Stands

LG OLED TV E9

Wallpaper-Thin TV— Now It Stands

Wallpaper-Thin TV
A Slim Work of Art

LG Wallpaper TV is finally free from the wall.
Inheriting the
minimal design of the Wallpaper TV,
E9 has a sleek, free-standing profile.
LG OLED TV E9 is the TV that complements and
blends in any surrounding.

AI Picture
Ultimate Picture
with New Intelligence
The α9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor and
deep-learning AI algorithm
intelligently adjust
contents by inferring the original image quality.
Experience all your contents at ideal picture quality.
AI Picture
AI Sound
Tailored Sound
with New Intelligence
Every single detail of the sound is optimized by
genre with the
α9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor and
a deep-learning AI algorithm.
Be immersed in balanced, authentic sound
embraced in minimalistic style.
AI Sound
The New Smart Evolved by AI The New Smart Evolved by AI

The New Smart
Evolved by AI

