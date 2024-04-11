This contest is brought to you by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ("LGEIL")

The contest starts at 12th May, 2024 and ends at 11th June, 2024.

T&Cs for participating in the Contest and selecting a winner:

1. Share your Life's Good moment selfie tagging LG India and your 3 friends on Instagram or Facebook.

2. Three friends which have been tagged in the selfie needs to follow LG India page and this will make you eligible to win exciting goodies.

3. Winner will be selected through randomizer by LGEIL on weekly basis and will get a goody bag of LG as a reward.

4. The Contest is applicable on Instagram & Facebook.