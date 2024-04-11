We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Life’s Good Moment Contest ("Contest")
This contest is brought to you by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ("LGEIL")
The contest starts at 12th May, 2024 and ends at 11th June, 2024.
T&Cs for participating in the Contest and selecting a winner:
1. Share your Life's Good moment selfie tagging LG India and your 3 friends on Instagram or Facebook.
2. Three friends which have been tagged in the selfie needs to follow LG India page and this will make you eligible to win exciting goodies.
3. Winner will be selected through randomizer by LGEIL on weekly basis and will get a goody bag of LG as a reward.
4. The Contest is applicable on Instagram & Facebook.
5. By participating, the participant hereby give consent to LGEIL to distribute his/her video(s) and/or image(s) and/or recording(s) in any medium, including print and/or electronic/digital format on social media platform on it’s official webpages. Also, grant permission to LG to edit, alter, copy, distribute, and reproduce the image, video or recording for advertising and promotional purposes. The participant be deemed to understand that there shall be no reimbursement for using, and/or to his/her photograph and/or video and/or recording. By participating the customer shall be deemed to have agreed to the terms & conditions of the LG’s Privacy Policy available at www.lg.com/in/privacy.