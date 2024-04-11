We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
We just make the LG WashTower with Inverter DirectDrive.
For the quiet experience even on full cycle. So no nap will ever go disturbed.
When it comes to washing machines, does powerful performance have to be loud and disruptive? If not, why do we invite noisy washing machines into our homes? With optimism guiding us forward, we had a dream of creating a high-performance washing machine so quiet you could happily snooze next to it while it efficiently cleans your laundry. That’s how the idea of LG Inverter DirectDrive was born.
*Featured product may be available in select countries.
*Featured LG product in film: LG WashTower (WT1210BBF).
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.
But most importantly, we’re proud we engineered a way to bring peace and tranquility back into your home so you can rest easy and experience how Life's Good truly be.
Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
