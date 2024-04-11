Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED55G2PSA

front view




The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
CES 2022 Innovation Award1

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG G2

Honoree of the Video Display category1.
T3 Awards 2022 logo.

T3 Awards 2022

LG G2

"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."

TechRadar logo.

TechRadar

LG 65G2

"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go."(04/2022)

What Hi-Fi? logo.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65G2

"The G2 is truly a thing of beauty." (04/2022)

AVForums logo.

AVForums

LG 65G2

G2 really is the best OLED TV from LG to date

T3 logo.

T3

LG 65G2

"It's truly one of the best TVs on the planet."(03/2022)

Red Dot Design logo.

Red Dot Design

LG 77G2

iF Design logo.

iF Design

LG 77G2

The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design.

Brightness Booster Max

A bright new era of pixels.

Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster Max takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 30%2 more luminance. Now, visuals look bolder with superior light efficiency.
FIND OUT MORE

*Screen images simulated.

a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
KNOW MORE

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
KNOW MORE

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Gallery Design

Art or television? You decide.

A new milestone in ultra-thin display construction. Not only does LG OLED G2 sit flush against your wall5,6,7, its flawless design embodies minimalism. When it's off, display art with hyper-realistic texture and color.
FIND OUT MORE

"An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a neutral-colored living room with plants and rustic ornaments. An LG OLED G2 sits on a TV stand in a mint green room with colorful art and furnishings. An LG OLED G2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a room in a family home. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2."

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.
KNOW MORE

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
FIND OUT MORE

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

Light form packaged for the planet.

G2 is made of composite materials lighter than before. It's boxed with just enough packaging to get to you safely — a recyclable cardboard box and bio-based remote control bag.
Light form packaged for the planet. OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED

GX

Perfect match with LG OLED GX TV
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos,DTS:X ,AI Sound Pro

FIND OUT MORE

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Eye Comfort Display

    Yes

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes (with Precision Detail)

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Pro)

  • Dynamic Vivid

    Yes

  • Perfect Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 4K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

GAMING FEATURES

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync™ Compatible

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Genre

    Yes

  • Game Dashboard

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • Scene Analysis

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • My Profile (Content Recommendation)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

  • Multi view

    Yes

  • Gallery Design

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    60W

  • Sub Woofer

    Yes (20W)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Bottom) / 2 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    2 (Bottom) / 1 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Bottom)

  • LAN

    1 (Bottom)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Bottom)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    17.1

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    24.0

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    1222 x 698 x 27.2

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

LG OLED evo G2 55 (139cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | Gallery Design | WebOS