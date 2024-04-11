We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo LX1 Posé 55 (139cm) 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | WebOS | Lifestyle TV
From any angle,
in any space
lLG LX1QPSA Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.
LG OLED ART
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
LG LX1QPSA Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
The brains behind your TV
LG LX1QPSA LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.
Now, you're the main character.
Now, you're the main character.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Powerful winning machine.
Powerful winning machine.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Experience a new
side of life
Posé as envisioned by Moooi at Milan Design Week 2022
Posé seen as part of Moooi’s Divine Dreams Collection with an image of a modern interior on-screen, and surrounded by decor displaying butterflies and flowers peeking through clouds. Posé seen from the front as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with a tiger artwork on-screen, and on top of a carpet imitating layers of stone. Posé seen from the back as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with space-themed books held in its Cable
*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third ‘O’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn’t tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
Your space, your taste
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Lights up the room
LGLX1QPSA Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.
*Screen images simulated.
1. Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2. Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3. Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4. Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5. Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6. Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7. Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48 (121cm), 42 (106.68cm) Posé.
What's in the Box
(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)
Stand Kit: 1. Stand 2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover 4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy) 5. Cable Holder (Stand) 6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket 8. Rear Jersey Assy
Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core C. IR Repeater D. Remote Controller E. Battery F. IR Blaster G. User Guide H. Tape for Power Strip I. Cable Holder
*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Cinema HDR
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Speaker System
4.0 Ch Speaker
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Cinema HDR
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
LG webOS Smart TV
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Front Firing
-
Speaker System
4.0 Ch Speaker
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1 (Side)
-
HDMI Input
3 (Side)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1 (Bottom)
-
USB Input
2 (Side)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5 W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
55LX1QPSA
LG OLED evo LX1 Posé 55 (139cm) 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | WebOS | Lifestyle TV