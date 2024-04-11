We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THE NEW RANGE OF FROST FREE REFRIGERATORS WITH INVERTER LINEAR COMPRESSOR
GR-H812HLHU/GN-H702HLHU/GN-H602HLHU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- Smart ThinQâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Fresh â Oâ Zone
- Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
- External Micom
- Colour: Shiny Steel
Capacity : 630/547/516 Litre
GR-H772HXHU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- Smart ThinQâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Fresh â Oâ Zone
- Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
- External Micom
- Colour: Black Steel
Capacity : 603 Litre
GN-C702SGGU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- Smart ThinQâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Fresh â Oâ Zone
- Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
- Colour: Black Glass
Capacity : 547 Litre
GN-F702HXHU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Water Dispenser
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- Smart ThinQâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Fresh â Oâ Zone
- Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
- External Micom
- Colour: Black Steel
Capacity : 547 Litre
GL-T502FASN/GL-T432FASN
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 4 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart ThinQâ ¢
- Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- External Micom
- Colour : Amber Steel
Capacity : 471/437 Litre
GL-T502FPZU/GL-T432FPZU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart ThinQâ ¢
- Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- External Micom
- Colour : Shiny Steel
Capacity : 471/437 Litre
GL-T502FBLN/GL-T432FBLN
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 4 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG DUAL Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart ThinQâ ¢
- Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- External Micom
- Colour: Black Steel
Capacity : 471/437 Litre
GL-D432ADSU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Colour : Dazzle Steel
-
-
-
-
Capacity : 437 Litre
GN-C422SGCU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Fresh â Oâ Zone
- Colour: Black Glass
Capacity : 427 Litre
GL-T402JBLN/GL-T372JBLN
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 4 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG DUAL Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Convertible Box
- Internal Micom
- Colour : Black Steel
Capacity : 360/335 Litre
GL-T402JASN^/GL-T372JASN^/GL-T322RASN/GL-T302RASN/GL-T292RASN
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 4 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Convertible Box^
- Internal Micom
- Colour : Amber Steel
Capacity : 360/335/308/284/260 Litre
GL-T402LPZU^/GL-T372LPZU^/GL-T322RPZU/GL-T302RPZU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Convertible Box^
- Internal Micom
- Colour : Shiny Steel
Capacity : 360/335/308/284 Litre
GL-R402JPZN/GL-R372JPZN
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 4 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Ultra Cool
- Convertible Box
- Internal Micom
- Colour : Shiny Steel
Capacity : 360/335 Litre
GL-T322RSPN/GL-T302RSPN/GL-T292RSPN
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 4 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Internal Micom
- Colour: Scarlet Plumeria
Capacity : 308/284/260 Litre
GL-T322RBPU*/GL-T302RBPN/GL-T292RBPN
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 4/3* Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Internal Micom
- Colour : Blue Plumeria
Capacity : 308/284/260 Litre
GL-T322RHPN
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 4 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Internal Micom
- Colour: Hazel Plumeria
Capacity : 308 Litre
GL-T302RPGU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Internal Micom
- Colour : Purple Glow
Capacity : 284 Litre
GL-T3022RRGU
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- 3 Star Rating
- Door Cooling+â ¢
- LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
- Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
- Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
- Internal Micom
- Colour : Ruby Glow
Capacity : 284 Litre
Copyright © 2009-2022 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved
This is LG Electronics' official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click