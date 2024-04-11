Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
THE NEW RANGE OF FROST FREE REFRIGERATORS WITH INVERTER LINEAR COMPRESSOR

GR-H812HLHU/GN-H702HLHU/GN-H602HLHU

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • Smart ThinQâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Fresh â Oâ Zone
  • Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
  • External Micom
  • Colour: Shiny Steel
Capacity : 630/547/516 Litre
Know More

GR-H772HXHU
 

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • Smart ThinQâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Fresh â Oâ Zone
  • Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
  • External Micom
  • Colour: Black Steel
Capacity : 603 Litre
Know More

GN-C702SGGU
 

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • Smart ThinQâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Fresh â Oâ Zone
  • Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
  • Colour: Black Glass
Capacity : 547 Litre
Know More

GN-F702HXHU

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Water Dispenser
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • Smart ThinQâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Fresh â Oâ Zone
  • Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
  • External Micom
  • Colour: Black Steel
Capacity : 547 Litre
Know More

GL-T502FASN/GL-T432FASN

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 4 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart ThinQâ ¢
  • Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • External Micom
  • Colour : Amber Steel
Capacity : 471/437 Litre
Know More

GL-T502FPZU/GL-T432FPZU

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart ThinQâ ¢
  • Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • External Micom
  • Colour : Shiny Steel
Capacity : 471/437 Litre
Know More

GL-T502FBLN/GL-T432FBLN

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 4 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG DUAL Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart ThinQâ ¢
  • Hygiene Fresh+â ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • External Micom
  • Colour: Black Steel
Capacity : 471/437 Litre
Know More

GL-D432ADSU

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Colour : Dazzle Steel
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Capacity : 437 Litre
Know More

GN-C422SGCU

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Fresh â Oâ Zone
  • Colour: Black Glass
Capacity : 427 Litre
Know More

GL-T402JBLN/GL-T372JBLN
 

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 4 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG DUAL Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Convertible Box
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour : Black Steel
Capacity : 360/335 Litre
Know More

GL-T402JASN^/GL-T372JASN^/GL-T322RASN/GL-T302RASN/GL-T292RASN

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 4 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Convertible Box^
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour : Amber Steel
Capacity : 360/335/308/284/260 Litre
Know More

GL-T402LPZU^/GL-T372LPZU^/GL-T322RPZU/GL-T302RPZU

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Convertible Box^
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour : Shiny Steel
Capacity : 360/335/308/284 Litre
Know More

GL-R402JPZN/GL-R372JPZN

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 4 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Ultra Cool
  • Convertible Box
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour : Shiny Steel
Capacity : 360/335 Litre
Know More

GL-T322RSPN/GL-T302RSPN/GL-T292RSPN

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 4 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour: Scarlet Plumeria
Capacity : 308/284/260 Litre
Know More

GL-T322RBPU*/GL-T302RBPN/GL-T292RBPN

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 4/3* Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour : Blue Plumeria
Capacity : 308/284/260 Litre
Know More

GL-T322RHPN

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 4 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour: Hazel Plumeria
Capacity : 308 Litre
Know More

GL-T302RPGU

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour : Purple Glow
Capacity : 284 Litre
Know More

GL-T3022RRGU

  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Door Cooling+â ¢
  • LG Dual Fridgeâ ¢
  • Smart Diagnosisâ ¢
  • Auto Smart Connectâ ¢
  • Internal Micom
  • Colour : Ruby Glow
Capacity : 284 Litre
Know More

Copyright © 2009-2022 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics' official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click