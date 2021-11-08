LG’s all-new 16 (40.64cm) Laptop – LG Gram 16Z90P (2021) has been recognized as Lightweight by Guinness World Records. LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design, and powerful processors while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.



Go everywhere do anything with the all-new LG Gram Laptop. The ultra-lightweight LG Gram laptop series boasts unparalleled and ultimate portability. It’s so lightweight, it can go with you wherever you need to be. LG Gram laptops are designed to suit the diverse lifestyle of the consumers. With revamped technology and design aesthetics, these laptops are a perfect blend of both functionalities.