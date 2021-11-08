We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s all-new 16 (40.64cm) Laptop – LG Gram 16Z90P (2021) has been recognized as Lightweight by Guinness World Records. LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design, and powerful processors while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
Go everywhere do anything with the all-new LG Gram Laptop. The ultra-lightweight LG Gram laptop series boasts unparalleled and ultimate portability. It’s so lightweight, it can go with you wherever you need to be. LG Gram laptops are designed to suit the diverse lifestyle of the consumers. With revamped technology and design aesthetics, these laptops are a perfect blend of both functionalities.
Features of LG Gram 16Z90P
16:10 Large Screen
16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page – 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.
WQXGA High Resolution
WQXGA (2560×1600) display provides clear and vivid color, featuring twice the resolution of Full HD. So it enables you to perform tasks efficiently – such as typing, retouching, or even coding.
11th Gen Intel® CPU
Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing, and streaming.
80Wh Battery
LG Gram offers an 80Wh battery with a high capacity to last up to 22 hours battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.
DCI-P3 99%
The new LG gram accurately represents your creative ideas and the colors you intended, thanks to the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) that delivers a wide range of color gamut.
Compact Size
Reduced bezel and body size make 16Z90P more compact, compared to older models. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to the hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.
Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard
Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.
Enhanced Key Stroke
Elevated key stroke from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, compared to older models helps relieve fatigue in your hands.
Widened Touch Pad
The widened touchpad compared to the previous LG gram helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.
Thunderbolt™ 4
Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability, and security. Plus, 16Z90P boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.
All-In-One Power button
Simply touch the power button to power your gram and log in at once.
In & Out Charging
With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging the connected device simultaneously.
Virtoo by LG App
Enjoy a convenient experience in using various functions of your smartphone on the gram through easy installing of the App, and simple pairing.
DTS: X Ultra
DTS:X Ultra allows you to immerse yourself in 3D Audio Rendering even without wearing a headphone and enjoy the full and rich audio experience. Also, LG gram is upgraded in hardware with a smart amp and stereo speakers, delivering realistic and powerful sound.
MIL-STD-810G
The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
LG Gram is for sure the new technology update that you need!
