6 Best UHD TVs You Can Buy in 2026

Why Should You Buy a UHD TV?

UHD TVs today are built to offer more. Be it sharp resolution, better visuals or enigmatic sound, LG UHD television takes it a notch higher.

With 4K clarity and advanced colour reproduction, every detail—from fast-paced sports to subtle shades in a movie scene—feels more natural and lifelike. Features like HDR, AI Picture, and AI Sound automatically adjust brightness, contrast, and audio to suit the content, so you don’t need to tweak settings every time you switch genres.

Beyond visuals, smart functionality is a must-have. Platforms like WebOS make it simple to access OTT apps, connect with voice assistants, or jump between streaming, gaming, and live TV. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, these TVs are also ready for next-gen devices, from gaming consoles to sound systems, making them future-friendly.

What makes UHD TVs especially appealing is their balance of technology and affordability. They bring premium-grade features into a price segment that feels accessible, meaning you no longer have to stretch your budget to upgrade. For many households, this makes them the right choice not just for everyday viewing but also as a thoughtful festive gift, a family milestone purchase, or a timely refresh for the living room.

6 Best UHD TVs

55UQ7550PSF - LG 139 cm (55) UHD AI TV (UQ7550), α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, 60Hz Refresh Rate

Key Features:

● α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling

● Magic Remote: Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice

● Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended

● AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience

● Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more

● ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience

55UT80506LA - LG 139cm (55) 4K UHD AI TV (UT8050), α5 Gen7 AI Processor, Magic Remote, ALLM, HGIG Mode

Key Features

● Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro

● Enhanced picture and sound quality with the Alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

● 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program

● Cinema-worthy visuals and sound with FILMMAKER MODE

● Enhance gaming experience with Game Dashboard and Optimizer

75UT80506LA - LG 189cm (75) 4K UHD AI TV (UT8050), α5 Gen7 AI Processor, HDR10 Pro, Magic Remote, FILMMAKER MODE™, Thin-Bezel

Key Features

● Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro

● Enhanced picture and sound quality with the Alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

● 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program

● Cinema-worthy visuals and sound with FILMMAKER MODE

● Enhance gaming experience with Game Dashboard and Optimiser

75UT90506LB - LG 189cm (75) 4K UHD AI TV (UT9050), α5 Gen7 AI Processor, HDR10, AI 4K Upscaling, ALLM, AI Acoustic Tuning

Key Features

● Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro

● Enhanced picture and sound quality with the Alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

● Seamless blend with your interior, from Super Slim Design

● 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program

● Cinema-worthy visuals and sound with FILMMAKER MODE

55UR7500PSC - LG 139cm (55) 4K UHD AI TV (UR7500), α5 Gen6 AI Processor, FILMMAKER MODE™, HGIG, HDR10, Game Optimizer, Thin-Bezel

Key Features

● α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling

● Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended

● AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience

● Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more

● ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience

65UR7500PSC - LG 164cm (65) 4K UHD AI TV (UR7500), α5 Gen6 AI Processor, FILMMAKER MODE™, HGIG, HDR10, Game Optimizer, Thin-Bezel

Key Features

● α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling

● Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended

● AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience

● Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more

● ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience

How Can You Choose the Right UHD TV?

Choosing the right UHD TV isn’t just about picking the biggest screen—it’s about finding the perfect fit for your space and lifestyle. A compact room may look overwhelmed by a massive display, while a larger living area deserves a screen that truly fills the wall.

The feature package is the next essential bit. The HDR support ensures deeper contrast and more lifelike colours, while multiple connectivity ports keep your gadgets future-ready. If you’re into gaming or sports, a higher refresh rate makes all the difference in smoothness. And of course, the smart platform matters too—easy access to OTT apps and voice control saves effort every day.

Many buyers feel that for a feature-packed TV, they have to shell out a lot of money. This is somewhat true, but there are hacks to get your favourite entertainment device without burning a hole in your pocket. How?

Festive offers and seasonal sales make these feature-packed UHD TVs more affordable, so with the right timing, you can bring home advanced technology without stretching your budget.

