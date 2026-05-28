State-of-the-Art Picture Quality: What Makes It the World's Best?

The answer is, essentially, a convergence of technologies that no other display type can match.

The LG OLED evo AI C6 is powered by Hyper Radiant RGB Technology — LG's most advanced 4th Generation OLED Display Technology. This delivers up to x3.2 brighter* performance.

*Please note that this is applied to C6 models excluding 165 cms(65)/139 cms(55) /121 cms(48)

The α11 AI Processor Gen3 is the brain behind it all. According to LG's internal specifications, it delivers:

Processing Unit Improvement vs Previous Gen Benefits of this Tech NPU (Neural Processing) 5.6x faster the processor precisely controls 8.3 million pixels to automatically deliver optimal picture quality across movies, sports, games, and more CPU 50% more powerful GPU 70% more powerful

This means every frame is processed with greater precision — upscaled, tone-mapped, and refined in real time.

Additionally,

AI Picture Pro upscales every frame to near-4K quality with pixel precision. AI HDR Remastering upgrades SDR content to HDR quality, frame by frame. AI Picture Wizard lets you personalise picture settings — your way.

Whether you're watching an old film or the latest OTT release, the OLED makes it look like it was shot for this screen.