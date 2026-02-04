AI PreCool: Your Home Starts Cooling Before You Reach It

You have had a long day. The commute back from office in a Delhi summer is its own kind of punishment. By the time you reach your building gate, you are already dreading that first moment inside, when you push open the door and the trapped heat of a closed room hits you in the face.

You turn on the AC, stand near the vent, and wait. Ten minutes. Fifteen. The room slowly starts to give.

That waiting period is what LG PreCool is designed to eliminate entirely.

So, What is PreCool?

LG PreCool is an intelligent feature that adds convenience to the cooling process using the ThinQ App. In plain terms: it turns your AC on before you get home, at your preferred settings, so you walk into a room that is already cool.

It elevates your level of cooling comfort without you even thinking about it. That last part is key. You do not have to remember to switch it on remotely. You do not have to plan around it. The feature works quietly in the background, using your phone's GPS to figure out when you are on your way.

The room is ready. You just walk in.

How Does It Work? Three Steps, Then Forget About It.

The setup is straightforward. Once done, you never have to touch it again.

• Step 1: Set your distance on the ThinQ App. This is your GPS fence, the radius around your home at which the AC should switch on. You decide how far out that trigger point is.

• Step 2: The app tracks your location. Using your phone's GPS, the ThinQ App monitors your distance from home in the background. No manual check-ins, no reminders needed.

• Step 3: Cross the fence, and the AC switches on automatically. With all your preset settings already loaded, temperature, swing, mode, everything. The room starts cooling the moment you enter that radius.

And when you leave? PreCool handles that too. Once you cross the preset distance on your way out, the AC turns off automatically. An empty room does not keep cooling. No energy is wasted.